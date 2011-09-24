* Sept monthly CPI rises 0.82 pct yr/yr

* Food prices jump 26.88 pct y/y

* Jan-Sept average CPI up 18.16 pct y/y (Adds full table)

HANOI, Sept 24 Vietnam's September consumer price index released by the government's General Statistics Office:

KEY DATA (CPI)

*Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Jan y/y 22.42 23.02 22.16 20.82 19.78 17.51 13.89 12.31 12.17 m/m 0.82 0.93 1.17 1.09 2.21 3.32 2.17 2.09 1.74

* Updated today

DATA BREAKDOWN

(#Base 100 = year 2009; Percent change from year earlier,

unless stated otherwise)

Sept 11 Aug 11 Sept 10 Change from year earlier 22.42 23.02 8.92 Change from previous month 0.82 0.93 1.31 Index# 135.74 134.63 110.88 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 33.38 34.06 10.81 -- Food (8.18) 26.88 27.87 14.01 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 37.88 38.81 10.27 -- Eating out (7.40) 26.35 25.84 9.37 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 12.99 12.82 7.84 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 13.98 13.33 6.56 ~Housing, construction material (10.01) 22.89 23.76 12.81 Household appliances (8.65) 9.82 9.64 5.13 Medicine, health care (5.61) 6.21 6.29 3.56 Transport (8.87) 20.13 21.52 6.69 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -1.98 -1.98 -5.94 Education (5.72) 21.43 25.23 15.56 Culture, entertainment, tourism (3.83) 8.71 8.56 4.09 Other goods and services (3.34) 14.19 13.29 11.02

NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office's price basket, expanded to cover 573 items from 495 previously. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sugita Katyal)