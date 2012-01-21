* Jan annual inflation at 17.27 pct

* Jan monthly CPI rises 1.0 pct

* Food prices jumps 16.16 pct y/y (Adds detailed table)

HANOI, Jan 21 Vietnam's January consumer price index released by the government's General Statistics Office on Saturday:

KEY DATA (CPI)

*Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April y/y 17.27 18.13 19.83 21.59 22.42 23.02 22.16 20.82 19.78 17.51 m/m 1.00 0.53 0.39 0.36 0.82 0.93 1.17 1.09 2.21 3.32

* Updated today

DATA BREAKDOWN

(#Base 100 = year 2009; Percent change from year earlier,

unless stated otherwise)

Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11 Change from year earlier 17.27 18.13 12.17 Change from previous month 1.00 0.53 1.74 Index# 138.86 137.48 118.41 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 23.02 24.80 16.59 -- Food (8.18) 16.16 18.98 15.55 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 25.73 27.38 17.95 -- Eating out (7.40) 22.35 23.37 13.36 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 10.33 10.87 10.14 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 13.07 12.90 8.99 ~Housing, construction material (10.01) 17.73 17.29 15.37 Household appliances (8.65) 9.96 9.76 6.80 Medicine, health care (5.61) 5.70 5.81 4.25 Transport (8.87) 18.86 19.04 4.03 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -2.08 -2.13 -5.86 Education (5.72) 17.05 20.41 22.50 Culture, entertainment, tourism (3.83) 8.44 8.06 5.51 Other goods and services (3.34) 12.63 12.68 10.51

NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office's price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh and John Ruwitch; Editing by Ron Popeski)