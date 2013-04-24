(Corrects April 2013 inflation data)

* April monthly CPI rises 0.02 pct, versus 0.19 decline in March

* April food prices down 3.24 pct y/y

* Jan-April average inflation at 6.83 pct y/y

HANOI, April 24 Vietnam's April consumer price index released by the government's General Statistics Office on Wednesday:

KEY DATA (CPI)

*April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July y/y 6.61 6.64 7.02 7.07 6.81 7.08 7.00 6.48 5.04 5.35 m/m 0.02 -0.19 1.32 1.25 0.27 0.47 0.85 2.20 0.63 -0.29

DATA BREAKDOWN

(# Base 100 = 2009; Percentage change from year earlier,

unless stated otherwise)

April 13 March 13 April 12 Change from year earlier 6.61 6.64 10.54 Change from previous month 0.02 -0.19 0.05 Index# 150.38 150.35 141.06 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 1.70 1.81 11.87 -- Food (8.18) -3.24 -4.05 5.71 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 1.70 2.08 12.77 -- Eating out (7.40) 6.90 7.24 16.05 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 4.20 4.30 7.30 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 8.56 8.68 11.49 ~Housing, construction material(10.01) 3.31 3.31 19.04 Household appliances (8.65) 5.42 5.58 8.07 Medicine, health care (5.61) 60.63 55.40 4.63 Transport (8.87) 3.79 5.30 8.19 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -0.43 -0.29 -2.30 Education (5.72) 14.20 16.01 17.89 Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 4.17 4.11 5.91 Other goods and services (3.34) 9.36 9.41 10.36

NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office's price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously.

CONTEXT

The government has planned to keep annual inflation at 6.0-6.5 percent, below its official target of keeping the consumer price rise at around 8 percent.

The government aims to cut total investment this year to 30 percent of the country's gross domestic product, from 33.5 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)