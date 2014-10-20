HANOI Oct 20 Vietnam's economy is expected to
expand 5.8 percent in 2014, in line with a government target and
faster than last year, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said on
Monday.
The Southeast Asian country is expected to keep annual
inflation at a rate below 5 percent, or about 2 percentage
points below a government target, Dung told the National
Assembly in its opening session broadcast nationwide.
After growing 5.42 percent in 2013, Vietnam's economy has
been expanding faster this year, with the third quarter's
annualised growth quickening to 6.19 percent, from 5.42 percent
in the second quarter and 5.09 percent in the first three
months, government data show.
The September's consumer price index rose 2.25 percent from
December 2013, the slowest year-to-date pace in a decade, Dung
said.
