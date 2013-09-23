HANOI, Sept 23 Vietnam's consumer price index in
September is estimated to have risen 0.97 percent from August,
the highest month-on-month increase in seven months, a newspaper
reported on Monday, citing government data.
The monthly increase is due to a hike in school fees, higher
prices of electricity and medicine as well as more expensive
healthcare service, the Vietnam Investment Review newspaper
cited a Planning and Investment Ministry estimate as showing.
The ministry also forecast January-September's CPI would
rise 4.5 percent from end-December 2012, below the 5.13 percent
increase during the same period last year, the newspaper
reported.
The government is due to release full inflation details
later this week.
(Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)