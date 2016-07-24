* July inflation at 2.39 pct y/y * Jan-July average inflation at 1.82 pct y/y * July core inflation at 1.85 pct y/y HANOI, July 24 Vietnam's July consumer price index released by the government's General Statistics Office on Sunday: KEY DATA (CPI) 2016 2015 *July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept y/y 2.39 2.4 2.28 1.89 1.69 1.27 0.80 0.60 0.34 0.00 0.00 m/m 0.13 0.46 0.54 0.33 0.57 0.42 0.00 0.02 0.07 0.11 -0.21 2016 2015 Core inflation *July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct y/y 1.85 1.88 1.87 1.76 1.64 1.93 1.72 1.69 1.72 1.82 m/m 0.10 0.13 0.25 0.19 -0.09 0.56 0.27 0.11 0.05 0.06 * Update DATA BREAKDOWN (# Base 100 = 2014; Percentage change from year earlier, unless stated otherwise) July 16 June 16 July 15 Change from year earlier 2.39 2.40 0.90 Change from previous month 0.13 0.46 0.13 Index# 102.65 102.52 159.65 Food, food and drink services (36.12) 2.64 2.79 1.37 - Food (4.46) 2.48 2.75 -0.59 - Foodstuff (22.60) 3.04 3.29 1.71 - Eating out (9.06) 1.78 1.77 2.17 Beverages, tobacco (3.59) 2.16 2.26 2.02 Garments, hats, footwear (6.37) 1.98 2.20 3.35 Housing, construction material (15.73) 1.84 1.92 -1.23 Household appliances (7.31) 1.04 1.12 2.01 Medicine, health care (5.04) 26.22 26.39 2.19 Transport (9.37) -9.32 -10.24 -10.10 Posts and telecoms (2.89) -0.69 -0.61 0.50 Education (5.99) 4.60 4.61 8.23 Culture, entertainment, tourism (4.29) 1.33 1.48 1.84 Other goods and services (3.30) 2.23 2.14 2.85 NOTES: Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office's price basket, expanded to cover 654 items for the 2015-2020 period, from 573 previously. CONTEXT Hot weather and two national exams in July boosted demand for the eating out, beverages and public transportation during the month, while energy costs rose from June due to higher oil prices and utilities expenses edged up on hot weather, the General Statistics Office said in a monthly report. The statistics office has said annual inflation in 2016 could beat the government's estimate of 5 percent due to increases of health-care service prices planned in July and schooling fees in September. The World Bank earlier this month raised its 2016 inflation forecast for Vietnam to 4 percent, from 3.5 percent in an earlier estimate, due to increased domestic demand and government's adjustments in healthcare and school fees. Vietnam saw record low inflation of 0.63 percent last year on falling global oil prices. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)