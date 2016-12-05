(Recasts to add comments, credit growth forecasts)
By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI Dec 5 Vietnam's inflation is forecast to
pick up to 4.9 percent in 2016, in line with a government
target, while increased lending keeps the economy resilient
despite a fragile global environment, the World Bank said on
Monday.
"Inflation is expected to come in just below the official
target of 5 percent this year and then moderate next year as
administrative price hikes -- which were the main driver of
inflation this year -- moderate," the bank said in a report.
It forecast year-end inflation to slow to 3.7 percent in
2017, compared with 4.5 percent in its previous forecast in
July, when it had pegged the annual inflation rate at 4 percent
for this year.
The bank kept unchanged its forecasts for Vietnam's economic
growth this year at 6.0 percent and 6.3 percent for 2017.
"Vietnam's economy remains resilient, thanks to robust
domestic demand and export-oriented manufacturing," the bank
said in the report.
It said rapid credit growth and an accommodative fiscal
stance provided short-term support to the economic growth while
raising "existing medium-term financial and fiscal risks."
The credit growth is projected at 19 percent for 2016, World
Bank lead economist Sebastian Eckardt told reporters.
The projection is within the expectations of the Vietnam
central bank, which had said earlier that credit was expected to
grow an annual 18-20 percent this year.
Interbank rates have eased, suggesting good liquidity, while
the central bank has built the country's foreign exchange
reserves to a level now sufficient to cover less than three
months of imports, Eckardt said.
The World Bank expects the current account balance to widen
to a surplus of 1.5 percent of gross domestic product this year
from 0.5 percent in 2015, citing slowing import growth.
January-October imports rose 2.2 percent from a year
earlier, far below the 13.4 percent annual growth in the same
period last year, the bank said.
Medium-term risks faced by Vietnam include fragile financial
market conditions and rising interest rates as the country plans
to tap overseas markets to meet its fiscal financial needs, the
bank said.
Waning prospects of the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact may
affect Vietnam, "given its strong trade exposure to the U.S.
market," the bank added.
Vietnam will shelve ratification of the U.S.-led TPP due to
political changes ahead in the United States, but wants to
maintain good relations with Washington as much as it does all
other countries, the country's prime minister said last month.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill and
Subhranshu Sahu)