HANOI, July 30 Vietnam's banks could cut interest rates on soft dong loans to less than 10 percent next year if inflation stays below 7 percent in 2012, the central bank governor was quoted as saying.

If the annual inflation rate eases, the deposit rate could drop to below 8 percent from the current ceiling of 9 percent, Governor Nguyen Van Binh was quoted as saying in a statement issued on Sunday.

Binh made his comments during a meeting between commercial bankers and businesses on Saturday in Ho Chi Minh City.

Inflation in the Southeast Asian nation, the highest in Asia last year, peaked at 23 percent in August, and the rate for all of 2011 was 18.6 percent.

The World Bank has forecast Vietnam's inflation will ease to 9.5 percent this year, while the International Monetary Fund has a projection of 10.8 percent.

"With inflation now easing more rapidly, the SBV has room to cut rates to support the economy," Standard Chartered Bank said in a global report sent to Reuters last Wednesday.

It said the refinance rate was expected to be cut to 9 percent in the third quarter ending September from 10 percent now, saying it "should alleviate investor concerns about loan and credit access in the coming months, and support domestic economic activity that has been weakened by global uncertainty."

(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)