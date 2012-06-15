HANOI, June 15 Vietnam will pump more cash into
its economy in the second half of this year, which would lead to
annual credit growth of 12-13 percent for the whole of 2012,
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Friday.
More loans were expected to help ease the funding burden
faced by businesses so far this year, Phuc told a televised
session of the National Assembly.
Vietnam initially aimed for an annual lending expansion of
15-17 percent, against growth of 14.4 percent last year, but
loans have been growing very slowly so far this year, partly due
to high interest rates and banks trying to avoid bad debt.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Paul Tait)