HANOI May 27 Lending by Vietnam's banks, which
contracted early this year, now is picking up pace, according to
the country's central bank.
It said that through May 22, the total amount of loans was
2.29 percent larger than at the end of 2012.
In the first two months this year, lending shrank. At the
end of February, the total of bank loans was 0.3 percent below
that at end-December.
Starting in March, lending began to increase. As of April
23, loans were 1.4 percent greater than at the end of last year.
The improved pace of lending "is an encouraging sign," the
State Bank of Vietnam said in a Monday report, adding that
several businesses with healthy finance have managed to take
loans at rates of 7-8 percent, compared with 11-16 percent last
month.
The expansion of loans could help increase Vietnam's
economic growth rate this year. The government has projected
gross domestic product will expand 5.5 percent in 2013, compared
with 5.03 percent last year.
Bank shares, including Vietcombank and Sacombank
, were among the best performers on Vietnam's stock
market on Monday morning.
