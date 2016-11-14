HANOI Nov 14 Vietnam's central bank is considering allowing commercial banks to extend short-term loans in foreign currencies for another year, until the end of 2017.

Such extensions could be permitted to help production and exports, a key driver of Vietnam's economy, the State Bank of Vietnam said on Friday in a draft proposal published on its website, and on which it is seeking industry opinions.

In May the central bank allowed banks to resume short-term forex loans until the end of 2016 to help businesses cope with this year's adverse weather impacts and speed growth, which is estimated to be under target. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Clarence Fernandez)