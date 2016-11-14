HANOI Nov 14 Vietnam's central bank is
considering allowing commercial banks to extend short-term loans
in foreign currencies for another year, until the end of 2017.
Such extensions could be permitted to help production and
exports, a key driver of Vietnam's economy, the State Bank of
Vietnam said on Friday in a draft proposal published on its
website, and on which it is seeking industry opinions.
In May the central bank allowed banks to resume short-term
forex loans until the end of 2016 to help businesses cope with
this year's adverse weather impacts and speed growth, which is
estimated to be under target.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Clarence
Fernandez)