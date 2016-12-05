BRIEF-Fitch - Japan mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies
* Japan's mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies, market volatility
HANOI Dec 5 Vietnam's banking sector credit is expected to grow an annual 18-20 percent this year, in line with the central bank's target and slightly faster than 17.26 percent growth in 2015, a central banker said on Monday.
"The credit growth is seen in line with the 18-20 percent target," Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference of government officials and businesses.
She said bank loans were accelerating in the final months of the year.
Annual credit growth has been picking up in recent months, rising to 14.57 percent as at Nov. 28 from 11.64 percent in September, based on central bank data. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday, ending four straight days of gains but only easing slightly from three-month highs as investors took profit ahead of the holiday weekend.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893524 TOKYO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' negative sector and rating outlooks for Japanese "mega" banks reflect our expectation that the operating environment for the Japanese banks will continue to be challenging - with GDP growth below 1%, a low inflation rate despite the introduction of a negative policy interest rate in