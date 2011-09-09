HANOI, Sept 9 State utility Vietnam Electricity
group could be in red with an estimated 11.7 trillion dong ($562
million) loss this year while losses at Petrolimex, the
country's top fuel distributor, could hit 1.2 trillion dong ($58
million), a state-run newspaper said on Friday.
State shipbuilder Vinashin is expected to have losses of
more than 3 trillion dong, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper
said in an online report (vneconomy.vn), citing estimates by the
ruling Communist Party's chapter overseeing
government-controlled businesses.
($1=20,830 dong)
