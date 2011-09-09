HANOI, Sept 9 State utility Vietnam Electricity group could be in red with an estimated 11.7 trillion dong ($562 million) loss this year while losses at Petrolimex, the country's top fuel distributor, could hit 1.2 trillion dong ($58 million), a state-run newspaper said on Friday.

State shipbuilder Vinashin is expected to have losses of more than 3 trillion dong, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper said in an online report (vneconomy.vn), citing estimates by the ruling Communist Party's chapter overseeing government-controlled businesses. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau. Editing by Jason Szep)