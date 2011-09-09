(Adds details, context)
HANOI, Sept 9 Several state-owned companies in
Vietnam face multi-million dollar losses this year and have had
trouble securing financing, a state-run newspaper quoted the
body that oversees the state sector as saying.
State utility Vietnam Electricity could post an estimated
11.7 trillion dong ($562 million) loss this year while losses at
Petrolimex, the country's top fuel distributor, could reach 1.2
trillion dong, Vietnam Economic Times newspaper said on Friday,
raising concerns about the health of Vietnam's state sector.
Vuong Thai Dung, deputy chief executive officer of
Petrolimex declined to comment on the estimated losses.
State shipbuilder Vinashin, rescued from bankruptcy last
year, is expected to have losses of more than 3 trillion dong,
the newspaper said in an online report, citing estimates by the
chapter of the ruling Communist Party that oversees
government-controlled businesses.
The expected losses could add fuel to a debate over the
future of state enterprise reform after the near bankruptcy of
Vinashin last year, and it comes at a time the economy has been
struggling with high inflation.
The report said operations of most state-controlled
businesses faced difficulties due to shortages of funding for
major projects, leading to delays.
"Several firms could default, easily falling into crisis
unless there are timely supporting measures", the report said,
without naming any specific companies.
The electricity group, known as EVN, and Vinashin have been
grappling with losses and heavy debt loads, with EVN having
recording a loss of 23.7 trillion dong last year, the newspaper
said.
Petrolimex, which came out with its initial public offering
in July, reported losses of 1.45 trillion dong in the first
seven months of the year, the online report said.
Petrolimex imports 55 percent of the oil products that
Vietnam purchases abroad and has a 55 percent share of the
domestic oil products market.
EVN is facing fund shortages of 277.2 trillion dong ($13.3
billion), or more than half of its demand for investment from
now to 2015, which has prompted the group to propose the
government to raise electricity prices this month, state-run
Tuoi Tre newspaper said in a separate report on Friday.
However, electricity prices might not be increased at the
moment because of the government's efforts to contain inflation,
Tuoi Tre quoted Do Manh Tuan, deputy head of the government
office's Industry Economy Department, as saying.
($1=20,830 dong)
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Anshuman Daga)