HANOI Oct 6 Vietnam will aim to keep stable the exchange rate between dollar and the dong until the end of the year, allowing the rate to move within a 1 percent band, the central bank said.

"The State Bank and commercial banks will continue selling foreign currencies for market intervention, meeting fully the economy's necessary demand for foreign exchange," the central bank said in a statement released late on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)