HANOI Dec 22 Banks in Vietnam would lower interest rates on their dong deposits to around 10 percent by the end of 2012, from 14 percent now, a state-run newspaper quoted the central bank governor as saying on Thursday.

The State Bank of Vietnam will use the government's target of keeping inflation next year below 10 percent while regulating its monetary policies, Governor Nguyen Van Binh was quoted by the online newspaper Dan Tri (dantri.com.vn) as saying.

"If the target is achieved, we hold that the rate on deposits by the end of next year in the banking sector would be around 10 percent," Binh was quoted as telling reporters on the sidelines of a government meeting. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)