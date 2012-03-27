HANOI, March 27 Vietnam's central bank may
remove a ceiling on deposit rates in June or July if liquidity
in the system continue to improve and inflation slows, a
state-run newspaper reported on Tuesday, quoted the governor.
The State Bank of Vietnam also aims to cut the rate ceiling
by an average 1 percentage point each quarter of sooner if the
situation improves, Governor Nguyen Van Binh told a government
meeting on Sunday, according to the report.
Earlier this month the central bank cut key rates on dong
loans and deposits, by 1 percentage point, for the first time in
nearly three years and its governor was then quoted as saying
commercial lending rates could now fall, helping businesses.
The central bank currently caps interest rates on dong
deposits for one year or more at 13 percent, short-term deposits
at 5 percent and dollar deposits at 2 percent.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)