HANOI Aug 29 Vietnam will keep the ceiling rate on dong deposits unchanged at 14 percent until year-end as a measure to help lenders reduce their loan rates, the central bank said on Monday.

The move will allow banks to reduce their lending rates to a targeted 17-19 percent range as of mid-September, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement after a meeting with banks last Friday.

It also pledged to adjust the dong against the dollar within a 1 percent band by the end of 2011, based on an expected surplus of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion in balance of international payments, the statement said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)