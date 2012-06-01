BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.9 million dinars versus 2.7 million dinars year ago
HANOI, June 1 Vietnam's central bank may cut the ceiling rate on dong deposits by 2 percentage points to 9 percent later this year to help boost lending to facilitate economic growth, a state-run newspaper said on Friday.
The downward adjustment would be the last in 2012, the central bank was quoted by the ruling Communist Party-run Nhan Dan (People) daily as telling bankers at a meeting on Thursday.
The central bank has cut the ceiling rate on dong deposits three times so far this year, having lowered the highest rate banks could pay depositors to 11 percent after inflation had eased. The latest move had been in effect since Monday. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Paul Tait)
BEIJING, Feb 25 Guo Shuqing, who is stepping down as governor of Shandong province to take control of China's banking regulator, returns to Beijing at a decisive moment for the country's financial system following years of breakneck economic growth.
* Berkshire hathaway says its lubrizol specialty chemicals unit took $365 million pretax loss related to q4 disposition of an underperforming business--annual report