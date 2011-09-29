HANOI, Sept 29 Vietnam's central bank said it will impose a 6 percent ceiling on interest rates that banks can pay for dong non-term deposits and those with terms shorter than a month to avoid liquidity risks in the banking system.

The ceiling on dong deposits with a one-month term or longer remains unchanged at 14 percent, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

The new ceiling will come into force from Oct. 1, the statement said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)