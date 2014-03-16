UPDATE 2-Indian stocks hit record, rupee rallies after Modi state win
* But risks lurk, including Fed rate hikes, valuations (Updating with latest prices, details, background)
HANOI, March 17 Vietnam's central bank will lower the ceiling on interest rates that banks can offer on dong deposits to 6.0 percent per annum from 7.0 percent now, state-run Voice of Vietnam radio said on Monday.
The State Bank of Vietnam will also cut its refinance rate on dong loans to 6.5 percent from 7 percent, and lower the ceiling on dollar deposit rates to 1.0 percent from 1.25 percent at present, the radio station said in its morning news bulletin.
The rate cuts would be made "this week", the report said, without giving a more specific date.
The central bank has already said that dong rates should be lowered this year. Lower interest rates could help Vietnam meet the government's economic growth target of 5.8 percent, after growth of 5.4 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Mair)
* But risks lurk, including Fed rate hikes, valuations (Updating with latest prices, details, background)
SHANGHAI, March 14 The Dalian Commodity Exchange in a trial move will slash transaction fees for near-month iron ore contracts between May and July, it said on Tuesday.
DUBAI, March 14 The Qatar Stock Exchange is awaiting the approval of its shareholders to conduct an initial public offer of its own shares, the exchange's chief executive Rashid Ali al-Mansoori told reporters on Tuesday.