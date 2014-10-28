HANOI Oct 28 Vietnam will lower the ceiling on dong deposits on terms from one month to less than six months that banks offer to the public to 5.5 percent later this week, from 6 percent now, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The ceiling on dollar deposits by individuals will be lowered to 0.75 percent from 1.0 percent now, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement.

The changes are effective from Wednesday. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by)