BRIEF-LSC Lithium exercises option to buy Lithea Inc
* LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HANOI Oct 28 Vietnam will lower the ceiling on dong deposits on terms from one month to less than six months that banks offer to the public to 5.5 percent later this week, from 6 percent now, the central bank said on Tuesday.
The ceiling on dollar deposits by individuals will be lowered to 0.75 percent from 1.0 percent now, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement.
The changes are effective from Wednesday. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by)
* Says bank has raised INR 10 billion by issue of basel-III compliant additional tier 1 bonds Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nEapBQ) Further company coverage:
March 15 Recruiter Robert Walters sees a more challenging jobs market in Britain after Brexit and expects its U.K. operations to become a smaller part of its business over the next few years as it seeks international expansion.