HANOI Dec 12 Vietnam's overseas remittances this year could jump by nearly a fifth to nearly $10 billion, a state-run newspaper on Monday quoted the central bank as saying, beating previous estimates.

The money to be sent back by Vietnamese living overseas and foreigners of Vietnamese origin would rise from $8.4 billion in 2010, the Tien Phong newspaper said, citing the State Bank of Vietnam.

Last month state-run Vietnam Television said the annual sum would reach a record $8.5 billion, rising 6.3 percent from 2010, which was already well above a government projection of $8.45 billion.

Remittances, along with foreign direct investment and official development assistance, are an important source of foreign exchange to help Vietnam offset its trade deficit, which is expected to shrink this year to $10 billion.

