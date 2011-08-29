HANOI Aug 29 Vietnam's central bank said on Monday it will raise the amount of compulsory reserves banks must keep on non-term foreign currency deposits and on those with terms of up to 12 months to 8 percent from 7 percent.

The rate for compulsory reserves on foreign currency deposits with terms longer than 12 months was raised to 6 percent from 5 percent, the central bank said in a statement.

The ruling will come into effect for deposits from September, it said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)