BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $400,000,000 subordinated notes offering
HANOI Aug 29 Vietnam's central bank said on Monday it will raise the amount of compulsory reserves banks must keep on non-term foreign currency deposits and on those with terms of up to 12 months to 8 percent from 7 percent.
The rate for compulsory reserves on foreign currency deposits with terms longer than 12 months was raised to 6 percent from 5 percent, the central bank said in a statement.
The ruling will come into effect for deposits from September, it said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)
* Bank Mutual Corp - board of directors approved a new stock repurchase program to replace a previous plan that expired on February 1, 2017
* Houlihan Lokey announces primary offering of class a common stock to fund repurchase of Class B common stock and secondary offering of Class A common stock by selling stockholders