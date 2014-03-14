March 14 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2014 2013 Month Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Feb Units 5,908 8,939 11,631 9,295 8,720 8,465 7,236 8,209 3,679 Y/y pct 60.6 21.4 33.6 8.3 15.0 20.2 13.6 22.7 -40.4 NOTES: Car sales in Vietnam this year are projected to rise 9 percent from last year to 120,000 units, VAMA said in its monthly report. Sales in the first two months of 2014 rose 34.4 percent from a year earlier to 14,847 units, the report said. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 21 members. Toyota retained its top position in February sales, a place it has been holding since September 2012. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)