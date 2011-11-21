HANOI Nov 21 TNK Vietnam, a subsidiary of
Russia's No.3 oil producer TNK-BP, said on Monday it
will bid for blocks in state oil and gas group Petrovietnam's
licensing round offshore the Southeast Asian country after
acquiring assets from BP Plc.
The firm will also drill two sub-sea wells in Lan Do field
next month and plans to bring the first gas onstream in the
fourth quarter next year for an annual capacity of 2 billion
cubic metres, it said in a statement after the opening of TNK
Vietnam's office.
