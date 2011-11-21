HANOI Nov 21 TNK Vietnam, a subsidiary of Russia's No.3 oil producer TNK-BP, said on Monday it will bid for blocks in state oil and gas group Petrovietnam's licensing round offshore the Southeast Asian country after acquiring assets from BP Plc.

The firm will also drill two sub-sea wells in Lan Do field next month and plans to bring the first gas onstream in the fourth quarter next year for an annual capacity of 2 billion cubic metres, it said in a statement after the opening of TNK Vietnam's office. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)