HANOI Aug 5 Japan's Marubeni Corp
hopes to start selling coal to Vietnam in 2015-16 and wants the
volume to increase by 2020, but a company official said there
were "difficulties" remaining before a formal contract could be
concluded.
Under a memorandum of understanding, Marubeni would sell up
to 2 million tonnes of Australian or Indonesian coal a year to
Vinacomin, Vietnam's top coal mining group.
One of the biggest difficulties was the cheap price of
domestically produced coal relative to imports, Shuhei Tomiyama,
head of the metal and resources department at the Marubeni
representative office in Vietnam, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Tran Le Thuy; Editing by John Ruwitch)