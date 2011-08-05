HANOI Aug 5 Japan's Marubeni Corp hopes to start selling coal to Vietnam in 2015-16 and wants the volume to increase by 2020, but a company official said there were "difficulties" remaining before a formal contract could be concluded.

Under a memorandum of understanding, Marubeni would sell up to 2 million tonnes of Australian or Indonesian coal a year to Vinacomin, Vietnam's top coal mining group.

One of the biggest difficulties was the cheap price of domestically produced coal relative to imports, Shuhei Tomiyama, head of the metal and resources department at the Marubeni representative office in Vietnam, told Reuters. (Reporting by Tran Le Thuy; Editing by John Ruwitch)