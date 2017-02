HANOI Aug 5 PV Gas, the gas trading arm of Vietnam's state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, has been in talks with Qatargas over a contract to import liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Vietnamese company said on Friday.

Hanoi-based PV Gas met a delegation from the world's biggest LNG producer in late July for "negotiations on a contract to buy LNG" under plans by PV Gas to buy the fuel, the company said in a statement on its web site (www.pvgas.com.vn).

It gave no details of potential volumes or timing of a deal. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)