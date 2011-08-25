HANOI Aug 25 Vietnam will halt gas supply for
10 days in September to two power plants with a combined
capacity of about a quarter of the country's total to conduct
maintenance at the Nam Con Son field, an official at state-owned
Petrovietnam said on Thursday.
The company plans to run the Nhon Trach and Phu My power
plants by domestically produced diesel during the Sept. 15-24
shutdown, producing up to 3,000 megawatts, depending on demand,
said Nguyen Tien Vinh, director of Petrovietnam's power
department. The two plants have combined capacity of 5,000
megawatts.
Two other gas-fired power plants, Ca Mau 1 and 2, will be
closed for maintenance at different times in October, said an
official with PV Power, the electricity producing arm of
Petrovietnam.
(Reporting by Tran Le Thuy; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)