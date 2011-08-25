HANOI Aug 25 Vietnam will halt gas supply for 10 days in September to two power plants with a combined capacity of about a quarter of the country's total to conduct maintenance at the Nam Con Son field, an official at state-owned Petrovietnam said on Thursday.

The company plans to run the Nhon Trach and Phu My power plants by domestically produced diesel during the Sept. 15-24 shutdown, producing up to 3,000 megawatts, depending on demand, said Nguyen Tien Vinh, director of Petrovietnam's power department. The two plants have combined capacity of 5,000 megawatts.

Two other gas-fired power plants, Ca Mau 1 and 2, will be closed for maintenance at different times in October, said an official with PV Power, the electricity producing arm of Petrovietnam. (Reporting by Tran Le Thuy; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)