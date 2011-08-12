HANOI Aug 12 Two Japanese banks are due to sign a $95 million credit contract on Friday with state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, the final funding package to help build a coal-fired power plant in central Vietnam, a state-run newspaper reported.

The loan from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Sumitomo Mitsui is the last in the funding package of $1.2 billion for the plant, Petrovietnam Deputy Chief Executive Nguyen Tien Dung was quoted by the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper as saying.

The first generator of the $1.6 billion 1,200-megawatt plant located in Ha Tinh province is expected to start operation in July 2012. Petrovietnam is the sole investor of the plant.

In April it borrowed $904 million for the project from a consortium of foreign banks that included HSBC , China Development Bank, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Credit Suisse and Italy's top retail lender Intesa SanPaolo.

A power master plan projected that thermal plants in Vietnam will need 67.3 million tonnes of coal a year by 2020, when the fossil fuel may account for almost half its power mix. (Reporting by Tran Le Thuy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Muralikumar Anantharaman)