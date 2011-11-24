HANOI Nov 24 The Asian Development Bank
(ADB) said on Thursday it has approved a $309.9 million loan for
a new power plant in Vietnam's Mekong Delta, the country's
production hub for rice, fish and shrimp and other
agro-products.
The construction of the 750-megawatt gas-fired O Mon IV
plant is to be completed by June 2016 and is projected to cost
$793.5 million, the ADB said in a statement.
The plant is located outside the southern city of Can Tho,
considered the capital of the Mekong Delta in the country's
south. The ADB described the southern region as
"energy-starved".
Germany's KfW will contribute $370 million and
state utility Vietnam Electricity group and the Vietnamese
government will provide $113.6 million, the statement said.
Vietnam's power consumption has been growing 15 percent a
year over the past decade, and will continue rising at a
double-digit pace in the near future, the bank said.
Vietnam will need around $48.8 billion from now until 2020
to build power plants and bring generation capacity to 75,000
megawatts, according to the government's electricity master plan
through 2020.
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and
Roshni Menon)