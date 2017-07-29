FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
Vietnam's July crude oil output falls 6.4 pct y/y to 1.17 mln T
#Energy
July 29, 2017 / 3:07 AM / in 2 days

Vietnam's July crude oil output falls 6.4 pct y/y to 1.17 mln T

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, July 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in
July is estimated at 1.17 million tonnes (277,000 barrels per
day), down 6.4 percent from a year earlier, the government said
on Saturday.
    Crude oil output in June was revised to 1.14 million
tonnes, higher than the earlier estimate of 1.13 million
tonnes, the General Statistics Office said in its monthly
report.
    Vietnam's January to July crude oil exports rose 12.3
percent year-on-year to an estimated 4.6 million tonnes.

    The following table updates production figures for
Vietnam's key energy products this month.
    Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion
cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours.
    
 OUTPUT        July 2017    Jan-July  *Change y/y  Targets 2017
                                2017               
 Crude oil     1,170,000   8,085,700        -11.5      14.2 mln
 Coal          3,113,900  23,758,200          4.2        36 mln
 Natural gas        0.76        6.01         -8.3          9.61
 LPG              37,600     407,000        -14.3           N/A
 Electricity        17.6       108.0          8.2           N/A
    NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2017 targets by
PetroVietnam. Other targets will be updated once available.
    * Change for the seven-month period

 (Reporting by My Pham)

