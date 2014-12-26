HANOI Dec 26 Vietnam has reached a preliminary
agreement with Malaysian company Teknik Janakuasa on a
build-operate-transfer contract for a 1,200-megawatt coal-fired
power plant, the country's first such facility to use imported
coal, Vietnam's industry and trade ministry said.
Preparations for the Duyen Hai 2 plant construction in the
southern province of Tra Vinh have been going since 2009 and the
project still requires an investment licence to go ahead, the
ministry said in a statement. It gave no value for the project.
The plant, involving French power and transportation firm
Alstom as the main equipment supplier and scheduled
to be operational before 2020, could cost around $2.2 billion,
the Planning and Investment Ministry-run Dau Tu (Investment)
newspaper reported on Friday.
