HANOI Jan 19 Vietnam has cut retail fuel prices
for the second time this month on Tuesday as international crude
oil prices have plunged to their lowest in 12 years.
Diesel prices were cut by 8.2 percent to 10,200 dong ($0.46)
per litre while kerosene prices were slashed 8.7 percent to
9,380 dong, state-owned fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex
said in a statement.
Gasoline retail prices were reduced by 3.7 percent to 15,440
dong per litre, while the prices of other oil products were
slashed by up to 3.9 percent, said Petrolimex. The changes took
effect from 0800 GMT.
On Jan. 4, the Hanoi-based firm cut petrol prices by around
2 percent, citing lower global oil prices.
Oil prices have dropped to 12-year lows as a global supply
glut will likely last until at least late 2016, according to the
International Energy Agency, which advises industrialised
countries on energy policy.
($1=22,410 dong)
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)