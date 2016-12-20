HANOI Dec 20 Vietnam has raised the retail
prices of gasoline and other oil products by up to 6.7 percent,
the largest increase this year, due to recent increases in crude
oil, state-owned fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex said
on Tuesday.
Diesel prices were increased by 6 percent to 12,670 dong
($0.56) per litre while kerosene advanced 6.6 percent to 11,940
dong, Petrolimex said in a statement.
Gasoline prices were lifted by 5.5 percent to 17,590 dong
per litre, while the prices of other oil products were increased
by up to 6.7 percent, said Petrolimex. The changes took effect
from 0800 GMT.
Tuesday's price hike is Vietnam's second in less than a
month. On Dec. 5, the Hanoi-based firm lifted petrol prices by
nearly 2 percent, citing higher global oil prices.
Oil prices inched up on Monday in anticipation of tighter
crude supply going into 2017 following the decision by OPEC and
other producers to cut output to prop up prices.
($1=22,760 dong)
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Christian
Schmollinger)