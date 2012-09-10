HANOI, Sept 10 Petrolimex, Vietnam's top importer and distributor of oil products, has secured government approval to invest 4.99 trillion dong ($239 million) in building the Nam Van Phong petrochemical complex.

The Hanoi-based company would use its own funds and loans from commercial banks for the project in the central province of Khanh Hoa, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said in a directive signed on Aug. 22 and seen by Reuters on Monday.

Dung also approved the construction of oil product storage facilities by Petrolimex across Vietnam at a cost of 4.18 trillion dong, according to the directive detailing Petrolimex's investment and business projects for the 2011-2015 period.

Last October, Petrolimex said it was in talks with South Korea's Daelim Industrial Co Ltd over a venture to build the 200,800-barrel-per-day Nam Van Phong refinery, Vietnam's third such facility, in a project worth up to $4.8 billion. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Chris Lewis)