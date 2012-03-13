* Stake sale aimed at raising funds to expand capacity
* Refinery looks to expand capacity by 54 percent
(Adds JX Nippon comment; paragraph 7)
By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI, March 13 Vietnam's only crude
refinery, the Dung Quat facility, seeks to sell a stake of 49
percent to foreign investors to raise funds and boost its
capacity by more than half, an official of the plant's operator
said on Tuesday.
Three foreign firms, including Japan's Nippon Oil & Energy
Corp, Petroleos de Venezuela and another from South
Korea, have been in talks to buy the stake, the official said,
confirming state media reports, but gave no further details.
"The sale of 49 percent stake was aimed at raising funds for
investment, upgrading and expanding the plant's capacity," Chief
Executive Nguyen Hoai Giang of the Binh Son Refining and
Petrochemical Co, which runs the $2.2-billion refinery, was
quoted as saying by the official Liberation Saigon daily.
The refinery wants to expand capacity by 54 percent to 10
million tonnes, or 200,800 barrels per day, he said.
The stake sale would also attract other investors, he said,
adding that the refinery operator wished to pick a partner as
soon as possible.
Asked if SK Energy, South Korea's largest crude oil refiner,
wholly owned by SK Innovation, was interested in the
Vietnamese refinery, a SK Innovation spokesman, Eom Ik-hoon,
said: "We are considering it but nothing has been decided."
A spokesman of JX Nippon, Japan's biggest oil
refiner, said the company was considering investing in Dung
Quat, but had yet to take a decision.
EXPANSION PLAN
The 6.5-million-tonne-per-year refinery is in the central
coastal province of Quang Ngai, 880 km (550 miles) south of
Hanoi.
Expansion would raise its output to meet 40 to 45 percent of
annual domestic demand for oil products, from 30 percent now.
Petrovietnam, the refinery's sole investor, aims to start
expanding Dung Quat from this year to 2017. The expansion plan
would take at least until the end of this quarter to complete,
Giang told Reuters in early January.
Dung Quat began operations in May 2010, processing crude oil
from Vietnam's main oil field of Bach Ho. It has been expanding
to use crude from other origins, such as Malaysian sweet crude
oil, for production.
Last month PV Oil, Vietnam's state oil marketer, signed
contracts to buy 1.2 million barrels of Brunei crude oil from
Brunei Shell Petroleum, the first such import from Brunei, to
feed the refinery.
Rising domestic demand for oil products, coupled
with Vietnam's policy to avoid dependence on imports partly to
help narrow the country's trade deficit, requires Petrovietnam
to expand Dung Quat and draft two more oil refinery projects.
Petrovietnam has asked Binh Son to ensure the
expanded refinery becomes operational in 2018, the plant
operator said.
Japanese engineering firm JGC Corp is
advising Binh Son on the expansion.
Even though Dung Quat has been running at full capacity,
Vietnam imported 10.65 million tonnes of oil products in 2011,
up 11.2 percent from a year earlier, government statistics show.
(Additional reporting by Cho Mee-young in SEOUL and Risa Maeda
in TOKYO; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)