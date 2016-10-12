(Corrects number of shares covered by the index in paragraph 1
and 2 as per announcement from the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange)
HANOI, Sept 30 Vietnam will launch a major stock
index on Oct. 24 that will consist of the shares of 451
companies listed on its two bourses, the country's stock
exchanges announced on Friday.
The new VNX Allshare index will comprise 237 companies'
shares from the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange and 214 from
the Hanoi Stock Exchange, or 92 percent of total market
value of all Vietnamese shares, they said in a statement.
The companies must meet certain standards including
liquidity and free-float rate.
The aim is to increase the transparency, trust and
attractiveness of Vietnamese shares for investors, especially
foreigners, the exchanges said.
Vietnam's current benchmark VN Index was Southeast
Asia's best performer in 2015 and has gained 18.43 percent so
far this year, the second strongest in Asia, Reuters data
showed, as investors bet on the country's steady economic growth
and liberalisation of foreign ownership in listed companies.
Foreign investors have accounted for around 15 percent of
total trading value on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange so far
this year, up slightly from 2015, official data showed.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Susan Thomas)