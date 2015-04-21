UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21 (Reuters) -
* Vietnam's technology firm FPT Corp sees Q1 pre-tax profit up 11 percent y/y to $29.9 million - statement
* FPT says revenue during Jan-March up 30 percent y/y to $443.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Mai Nguyen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.