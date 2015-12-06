* Privately owned Crown has exclusive licence in Danang
* VIP turnover exceeds Philippines, Cambodia and Malaysia
By Farah Master
DANANG, Vietnam, Dec 7 A small beachfront
Vietnamese casino is giving Macau's VIP gambling scene a run for
its money, drawing in more wealthy Chinese through its columned
facade than many Southeast Asian rivals with the allure of sun,
sand and discretion.
Few outside Danang have heard of the Crown International
Games Club, a privately owned casino located along this rapidly
developing city's main resort strip and which over the past year
has emerged as the most exciting place for wealthy Chinese to
drop bets worth at least HK$1 million ($129,030).
The popularity of this low-profile casino among the world's
most prolific gamblers coincides with the waning fortunes of
bigger, more famous rivals such as the opulent Wynn Macau and
Grand Lisboa in Macau as a Chinese government crackdown on
corruption and conspicuous spending batters the world's biggest
gambling industry.
"This is a test case of a casino going under the radar that
is doing extremely well," said Ben Lee, managing partner at
Asian gaming consultancy IGamiX. "There is no other destination
I know where the junket and casino organise 25 charter flights a
week from China."
Crown's lack of renown can be put down to the Vietnamese
government's reluctance to promote Danang as a destination for
gambling, an activity which remains restricted to foreigners in
this conservative, Communist country which maintains a rigid
stance on social order.
Owned by Chinese businessman Hui Kong, Crown is one of seven
licensed casinos in Vietnam, already a popular destination for
many Chinese tourists.
Its main gaming area - plushly decked out in beige and gold
- and 13 VIP rooms are about a quarter the size of an average
Macau casino, but industry executives estimate monthly VIP
turnover has increased over the past year to $3 billion a month,
a figure at least double what larger rivals such as Solaire in
the Philippines, NagaCorp in Cambodia and Genting Highlands in
Malaysia rake in.
Crown executives declined to give any financial details.
"Right now many people come here mostly to gamble," said
James Yang, marketing director at the luxury Crowne Plaza which
flanks the casino. The hotel, managed by the Intercontinental
Hotels Group, caters to its mainly Chinese guests by
providing a sauna, a karaoke parlour and Mandarin-speaking
staff.
The resort complex, already Danang's largest, will also
double the number of its rooms as part of a $600 million
redevelopment plan that includes opening a JW Marriott-branded
hotel, a duty free shopping mall and an expansion of the casino.
NOT JUST PUNTS
Several companies are also betting on Vietnam, which analysts
say could become a major Southeast Asian casino hub if it allows
locals to gamble. Augustine Ha Ton Vinh, a professor who advises
the government on the gambling industry, said this restriction
is likely to come up for debate next year.
Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and VinaCapital are
building an up to $4 billion casino resort in central Quang Nam
province which is due to open by 2018, while the Ho Tram, a
casino backed by U.S. hedge fund Harbinger Capital, is expanding
its premises on a beach a two-hour drive from Ho Chi Minh City.
So far, Chinese are the biggest client base for Vietnam's
casinos and Crown, like its peers in Macau, works with junket
operators, typically companies which loan credit to VIP gamblers
and help them bypass China's currency controls.
At least 10 of these junkets are now only focusing on
Danang, industry executives say, as the slump in Macau's gaming
industry pushes their business model to the brink of collapse.
"Customers like the environment here much better," said
junket operator Hugo Huang as he sipped fresh coconut juice
inside a private dining room adjacent to the casino. "We have
beautiful beaches, cultural sites and it's very easy for Chinese
to feel comfortable."
Huang, who also runs VIP rooms in Macau and Cambodia,
charters two flights a week from China to Danang. Last month, he
flew in 100 VIP gamblers from China for a golf tournament,
capping off the trip with a gala dinner and pop music concert.
Playing up all the leisure activities Danang has to offer
fits in with the government's drive to rebrand the former
wartime outpost for U.S. soldiers into a tourist destination for
all.
"At the moment, we are positioning ourselves as a leisure,
beach and meeting and conferencing destination," said Nguyen
Xuan Binh, director of Danang's tourism promotion office.
Asked about Crown, with its impossible-to-miss glitzy facade
and elaborate fountains, Binh said he had never heard of it.
($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)