(Adds Saigon Petro, Thalexim, PV Oil)

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Vietnam's Petrolimex, Saigon Petro, Thalexim and PV Oil are seeking up to a total of 207,000 tonnes of gasoline and gasoil for September to October delivery, traders said on Thursday, as the firms could be trying to cover a domestic supply shortfall.

The country's only refinery, the 135,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Dung Quat plant, restarted operations in mid-August after an unexpected shutdown that lasted nearly two weeks, and it is likely to resume gasoil deliveries on Sept. 10 and gasoline deliveries from Sept. 10 or 11, a Vietnam-based industry source said.

The plant is currently running at full capacity, traders added.

"It could be just a coincidence that these Vietnamese importers are out at the same time. The Dung Quat plant is running smoothly," said a second trading source.

Vietnamese oil importers also could be stepping up volumes after a July 20 ruling that gave oil product distributors the power to set retail prices and the timing of price changes, the same Vietnamese industry source added.

"In an environment where distributors are free to increase retail prices every 10 days, importers are happy to buy and sell," he said.

Petrolimex, Vietnam's top fuel importer and distributor, is seeking up to 88,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery in September, its first domestic market requirement in about three months.

The state-controlled company is looking for 35,000 tonnes of 500 parts per million (ppm) sulphur gasoil for Sept. 21-27 loading, 11,000 tonnes of a similar grade for Sept. 13-19 loading and 26,000 to 35,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for Sept. 26-30 loading.

Petrolimex last bought 61,000 tonnes of gasoil for June when the one oil refinery was shut.

It has also issued a tender seeking a total of 70,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline in three cargoes for September delivery.

The cargoes comprise 30,000 tonnes for Sept. 13-17 delivery, another 30,000 tonnes for Sept. 17-19 delivery and 10,000 tonnes for Sept. 19-23 delivery.

Both the gasoline and gasoil tenders will close on Sept. 6 and is valid until Sept. 7.

Saigon Petro is seeking 10,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for Oct. 12-16 delivery, with Thalexim having requested 10,000 tonnes of 0.05 percent sulphur gasoil to be co-loaded with the former's shipment.

Saigon Petro is also seeking 10,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline for Oct. 16-20 delivery, to be co-loaded with 6,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline sought by Thalexim.

The tender will close on Sept. 11 with the same day validity.

PV Oil is seeking up to 13,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline in two cargoes for Sept. 28-Oct. 2 and Oct. 5-9 delivery in a tender closing on Sept. 10. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng; editing by Jane Baird)