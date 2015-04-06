(Recasts to add more cooperation in energy sector)
HANOI, April 6 Russia's Gazprom Neft,
the oil arm of top global gas producer Gazprom, said
on Monday it planned to purchase 49 percent of the operator of
Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery, the country's sole oil processing
facility.
It has also agreed to step up cooperation in the broader
energy sector by expanding oil and gas exploration and
production in Vietnam with state oil firm PetroVietnam.
Energy cooperation has long been a feature of the
relationship between allies Vietnam and Russia, starting with
the constructions in Vietnam of hydro power plants in the 1980s,
followed by an oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro and, most
recently, the development of nuclear energy.
Gazprom Neft said in a statement it now had exclusive rights
to negotiate with state oil and gas group PetroVietnam on
acquiring 49 percent of the shares -- the foreign ownership
ceiling in a Vietnamese company -- in Binh Son Refining and
Petrochemical Co, the refinery operator.
The statement gave no value or timing for the purchase.
Dung Quat refinery has said it would process 8.5 million
tonnes of crude oil a year (171,000 barrels per day) once a
projected upgrade is finished by 2022.
Gazprom Neft and PetroVietnam signed a memorandum on Monday
to extend collaboration on joint oil and gas exploration,
production and development projects on the Pechora Sea shelf
northwest of Russia, the statement said.
By October 2015 the two will release a list of priority oil
and gas fields and agree the basic terms of the partnership.
The signing on Monday was witnessed by visiting Russian
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his counterpart Nguyen Tan
Dung.
Vietsovpetro produces about one third of Vietnam's crude oil
output. Russia is currently helping train Vietnamese staff for
the country's first nuclear power plant, with construction
slated to begin in 2020.
