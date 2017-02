HANOI Oct 20 Vietnam's economy is likely to expand 6 percent this year while the trade deficit may be only $10 billion rather than the original target of $14.5 billion, the prime minister said on Thursday.

The total loans of the banking system could rise 12 percent this year versus a target of 20 percent and money supply (M2) expansion may increase 12.5 percent, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said in a report to a televised parliament meeting.