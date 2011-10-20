(Adds quotes, details)

HANOI Oct 20 Vietnam's economy is likely to expand 6 percent this year while the trade deficit may be only $10 billion rather than the original target of $14.5 billion, the prime minister said on Thursday.

The banking system's total loans could rise 12 percent this year versus a target of 20 percent and money supply (M2) expansion may slow to 12.5 percent from the targeted 14-16 percent, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said in a report to a televised parliament meeting.

"We had to focus on containing inflationary pressures by cutting credit growth and tightening budget spending, but the economy continued to expand with higher growth rate quarter after quarter", he told the parliament.

Dung said the foreign-exchange market has shown positive moves, exchange rates have stabilised and foreign reserves have increased, though he did not cite any numbers.

In July, the government said it had added around $4 billion this year to the foreign reserves, which the Asian Development Bank said stood at $12.4 billion at the end of 2010.

The State Bank of Vietnam devalued the dong 8.5 percent in February , the biggest devaluation since the 1997-8 Asian financial crisis.

BATTLING INFLATION

To battle inflation that's been among Asia's highest, the government has tightened monetary policies and reduced state investment. It cut the economic expansion target for 2011 to 6 percent from an original one of between 7 and 7.5 percent.

After reaching a peak at 23.02 percent in August, the annual consumer price index rose 22.42 percent in September, the government statistics office said.

On Sept. 30, an online report of the Vietnam Economic Times quoted Le Dang Doanh, a former advisor to the government, as saying the economy was in its worst situation since 1991.

In the past few weeks, small banks have been facing a fund crunch, which has pushed overnight interest rates to as high as 30 percent, bankers said.

Non-performing loans rose to 3.21 percent of outstanding loans at the end of August from 3.04 percent a month earlier, adding urgency to the central bank's plans to restructure the country's banking system.

The government has said it plans to restructure the economy and cut next year's gross domestic product target to 6-6.5 percent from 7-7.5 percent. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)