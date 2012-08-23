HANOI Aug 23 Retail gold prices in Vietnam have risen about 5 percent in recent days on rising domestic demand, as investors switched savings in dong to the safe-haven metal, bankers said on Thursday.

Banks have also been buying gold to repay gold depositors, who are withdrawing the metal, bankers said.

"People have been withdrawing funds from banks to buy dollar and gold, which are more safe now," a banker with a Vietnamese lender in Ho Chi Minh City said, citing concern among depositors after the arrest on Monday of a banking tycoon.

On Thursday the selling price for Saigon Jewelry Co (SJC) gold was 44.82 million dong ($2,149) per tael, or 37.5 gram, up 5.3 percent from Monday. Prices started rising on Tuesday following news of the arrest of Nguyen Duc Kien, a founder of Asia Commercial Bank. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Richard Pullin)