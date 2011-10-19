HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam Oct 19 Vietnam's transport minister has teed off against senior ministry officials, banning them from playing golf because their time on the fairway is contributing to weak performance on the job.

Some ministry officials "have not actively given direction or administered their work, leading to the slow handling of affairs, which affects progress on projects and general operations", a notice on the ministry's website said.

"One of the causes of this condition comes from staff spending too much time playing golf (including on holidays)," said the notice posted late on Tuesday.

The notice from minister Dinh La Thang barred senior officials and managers from playing golf or organising and participating in golf tournaments, it said.

Golf has grown in popularity as wealth has risen swiftly in Communist-run Vietnam. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Paul Tait)