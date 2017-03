Feb 21 The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group :

Unit: million dong

Item 2012 2011

Revenues 4,410,062 3,152,105

Gross profit 532,026 1,701,895

Net profit 367,309 1,325,317

Shares of the company, based in the central highland province of Gia Lai, were up 1.95 percent at 31,400 dong ($1.5) each at 0304 GMT. ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)