UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 29 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corp, one of Vietnam's top brokerages, in the first nine months of 2012:
Unit: million dong
Item Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Sept 2011
Revenues 446,808 343,873
Gross profit 259,091 177,723
Net profit 208,073 145,525
Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based brokerage were up 0.58 percent at 17,400 dong ($0.83) each at 0421 GMT on Monday. ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts