Oct 29 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corp, one of Vietnam's top brokerages, in the first nine months of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Sept 2011

Revenues 446,808 343,873

Gross profit 259,091 177,723

Net profit 208,073 145,525

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based brokerage were up 0.58 percent at 17,400 dong ($0.83) each at 0421 GMT on Monday. ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu)