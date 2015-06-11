UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HANOI, June 11 A unit of Japan's Takashimaya plans to invest in a $294-million underground department store project in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnamese online media said on Thursday.
Toshin Development Co, a non-residential building operator unit of Takashimaya, has submitted a project plan to the city authority in May, a Tuoi Tre (Youth) Online report quoted Japanese vice infrastructure minister Kisaburo Ishii as saying at a Wednesday meeting in Vietnam.
Toshin Development declined to comment. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.