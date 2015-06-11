HANOI, June 11 A unit of Japan's Takashimaya plans to invest in a $294-million underground department store project in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnamese online media said on Thursday.

Toshin Development Co, a non-residential building operator unit of Takashimaya, has submitted a project plan to the city authority in May, a Tuoi Tre (Youth) Online report quoted Japanese vice infrastructure minister Kisaburo Ishii as saying at a Wednesday meeting in Vietnam.

Toshin Development declined to comment.