HANOI, July 5 South Korea's Mirae Asset Life
Insurance Co. will invest 1.1 trillion dong ($48.4
million) of fresh capital in Prevoir Vietnam Life Insurance, the
deal's financial advisor, Nomura, said in an email sent to
Reuters on Wednesday.
Mirae Asset will hold 50 percent ownership interest post
capital contribution while the remaining 50 percent will be held
by Scor Global Life and Prevoir's French parent Prevoir Vie.
"This will be the most important task in the near future to
integrate the advantages of the two groups," said Jae Sik Kim,
General Director of Mirae Asset, in a press release.
Mirae Asset is South Korea's fifth largest life insurance
firm by assets. This is the firm's first life insurance
investment in Vietnam.
($1=22,739 dong)
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Sunil Nair)